Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Declines By 56.7%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.20. 14,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,117. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $60.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

