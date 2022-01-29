Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Increases By 214.3%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of BICEY stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. Société BIC has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $40.41.

Société BIC SA manufactures and distributes stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment covers writing, correction, marking, coloring, drawing, and other stationery products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

