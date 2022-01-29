Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Increases By 214.3%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of BICEY stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. Société BIC has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $40.41.
Société BIC Company Profile
Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.