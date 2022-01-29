Short Interest in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Increases By 232.7%

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 232.7% from the December 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRLP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, CFO David C. Long purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Long purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sprague Resources stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a market cap of $453.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.85. Sprague Resources has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $29.43.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $665.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.29 million. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 102.39%. Analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.4338 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.54%.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

