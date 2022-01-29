Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Drops By 59.1%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TGEN remained flat at $$1.03 during trading on Friday. 15,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,751. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. Tecogen has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

About Tecogen

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

