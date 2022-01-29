Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Drops By 54.1%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TLPFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleperformance from €420.00 ($477.27) to €440.00 ($500.00) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.00.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

OTCMKTS TLPFY traded up $3.53 on Friday, hitting $183.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.84 and a 200-day moving average of $209.30. Teleperformance has a 52-week low of $163.29 and a 52-week high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.