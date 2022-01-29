Short Interest in TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Drops By 50.0%

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of TerraVest Industries stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08.
About TerraVest Industries
Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.