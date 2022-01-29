Short Interest in Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Decreases By 52.1%

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the December 31st total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TSOI opened at $0.02 on Friday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.
About Therapeutic Solutions International
Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.