Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Decreases By 47.1%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:THKLY opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.75 and a beta of 1.24. THK has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

