Short Interest in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Expands By 164.5%

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 164.5% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Shares of TIOA opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. Tio Tech A has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

