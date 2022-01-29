Short Interest in Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Expands By 126.8%

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 126.8% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:TCFF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 86,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,746. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. Trillion Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.
Trillion Energy International Company Profile
