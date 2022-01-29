Short Interest in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Rises By 198.9%

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 198.9% from the December 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

USNZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Grupo Santander raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0289 per share. This is an increase from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 9.09%. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.