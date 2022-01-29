Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Declines By 54.2%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of VLOWY stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vallourec has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $9.93.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $983.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vallourec will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLOWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cheuvreux raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

