Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Decreases By 46.4%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $87.88 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.38 and a twelve month high of $93.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

