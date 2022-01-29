Short Interest in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Drops By 55.2%

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

