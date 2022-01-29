Short Interest in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VMGAU) Drops By 81.3%

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VMGAU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VMG Consumer Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.09. VMG Consumer Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.