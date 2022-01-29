Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Drops By 54.4%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the December 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,856,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 314.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 246,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period.

NYSE:IHD remained flat at $$7.00 on Friday. 19,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $8.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

