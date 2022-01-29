Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Expands By 145.8%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 145.8% from the December 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

YARIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yara International ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.02. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

