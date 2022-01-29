Short Interest in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Declines By 56.2%

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z-Work Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. Z-Work Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

