Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GCTAY remained flat at $$4.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 59,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,982. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
