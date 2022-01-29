Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GCTAY remained flat at $$4.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 59,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,982. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

