Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €64.92 ($73.77).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHL shares. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

SHL opened at €58.16 ($66.09) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €63.61 and a 200-day moving average of €59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.04. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a 1-year high of €67.66 ($76.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

