Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) Short Interest Update

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the December 31st total of 116,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGML shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,844,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

NASDAQ:SGML opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92. Sigma Lithium has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.