Signature Chain (SIGN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $92.00

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Signature Chain has a market cap of $1.15 million and $92.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Signature Chain has traded 42.9% higher against the dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00043200 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00108405 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

