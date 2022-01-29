Silicon Valley Capital Partners Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.8% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $25,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,492,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $352,720,000 after purchasing an additional 144,096 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $178,265,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 238,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,082 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.37 and its 200 day moving average is $155.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.99.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.