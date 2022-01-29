Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Up 128.3% in January

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 128.3% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 50,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,175. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

