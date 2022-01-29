Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Simmons First National has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Simmons First National has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simmons First National stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,321 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

