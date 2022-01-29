Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Meridian pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Meridian and Simmons First National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $149.57 million 1.42 $26.44 million $5.98 5.76 Simmons First National $1.01 billion 3.24 $254.90 million $2.54 11.20

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simmons First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 21.43% 24.72% 2.13% Simmons First National 31.64% 9.38% 1.22%

Risk & Volatility

Meridian has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Meridian and Simmons First National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Simmons First National 0 3 0 0 2.00

Meridian currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.64%. Given Meridian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than Simmons First National.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Meridian beats Simmons First National on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment consists of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.