Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Releases Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simmons First National stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,321 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

