Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Tops $0.0011

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 39.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $3,603.10 and approximately $86.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 46% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,156,655 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

