Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QQC opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $34.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,670,000.

