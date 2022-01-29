Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. Sidoti started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,951. 23.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth $5,591,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 77,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 695,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $40.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $823.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.