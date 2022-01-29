SIX (SIX) Trading 21.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. SIX has a total market cap of $59.20 million and $9.57 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIX coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SIX has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SIX

SIX launched on June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. The official website for SIX is six.network . The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

Buying and Selling SIX

