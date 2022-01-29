Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €146.10 ($166.02).

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($168.98) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

SIX2 stock opened at €142.40 ($161.82) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €153.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €136.78. Sixt has a twelve month low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($193.52). The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

