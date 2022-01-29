Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €146.10 ($166.02).

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($168.98) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

SIX2 stock opened at €142.40 ($161.82) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €153.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €136.78. Sixt has a twelve month low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($193.52). The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

