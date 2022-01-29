Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the December 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SIXWF opened at $0.14 on Friday. Sixth Wave Innovations has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17.

Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies. It is focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The firm’s technologies include Affinity cannabinoid purification system, which is used to detect and appropriate cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN &THCv and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

