Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the December 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS SIXWF opened at $0.14 on Friday. Sixth Wave Innovations has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17.
Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile
