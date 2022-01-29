Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 176.3% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Siyata Mobile stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 435,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

