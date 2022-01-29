Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU) Short Interest Down 45.5% in January

Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Shares of SZZLU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Sizzle Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09.

