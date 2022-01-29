Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.61.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $4.32 on Friday. Skillz has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise acquired 432,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skillz by 3,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

