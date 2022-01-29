Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLHG. Raymond James downgraded Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mackie upgraded Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Skylight Health Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLHG opened at $0.85 on Friday. Skylight Health Group has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 52.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

