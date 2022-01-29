Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.99

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.99 and traded as high as C$5.05. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.03, with a volume of 176,691 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SOT.UN shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities started coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 target price for the company. CIBC raised their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$340.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.31%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

