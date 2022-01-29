SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 205,850 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of SLM worth $48,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,944,000 after purchasing an additional 243,093 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 48,564 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,447,000 after purchasing an additional 89,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,423,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

