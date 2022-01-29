SmartCash Reaches Market Cap of $2.38 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $256,805.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREA (CREA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Smart Token (SMART) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $228.72 or 0.00004081 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

