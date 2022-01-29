SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.13 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce $37.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.90 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $31.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $153.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.27 million to $157.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $171.35 million, with estimates ranging from $164.61 million to $177.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 169,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 526,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

