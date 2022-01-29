Smartshare (SSP) Achieves Market Cap of $284,700.16

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $284,700.16 and $3,091.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00092650 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018074 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

