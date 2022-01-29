Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). Smartsheet posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $405,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter bought 1,430 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,185 shares of company stock valued at $19,021,216 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.01. 1,287,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,216. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

