SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Short Interest Update

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SMGI opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. SMG Industries has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

SMG Industries, Inc is an oilfield service company, provides detergents, surfactants, and degreasers for the drilling rig operators, exploration and production companies, and distribution and supply companies in the United States. The company offers degreaser under the Miracle Blue name; aluminum brightener and descaler under the Luma Brite name; and emulsifier under the Wicked Green name that are used in oil remediation jobs.

