SmileyCoin Trading 14.9% Higher This Week (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $279,492.85 and $104.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.