Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $53.74

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and traded as low as $51.56. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 14,694 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMFKY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

