Snowball Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Snowball has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges. Snowball has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $38,900.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049253 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.57 or 0.06803047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00054061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,854.43 or 0.99910125 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003195 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,457,532 coins and its circulating supply is 5,716,892 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

