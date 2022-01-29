Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG) Short Interest Update

Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 46,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc III alerts:

SWAG stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Software Acquisition Group Inc III is based in LAS VEGAS.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.