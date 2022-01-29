SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $345.96.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,893 shares of company stock worth $6,898,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $212.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.36 and a 200-day moving average of $288.21. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

