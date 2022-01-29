SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,592 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.37% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $191,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $212.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.21.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.96.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.50, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,893 shares of company stock worth $6,898,251 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

